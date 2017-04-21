Phillies' Pat Neshek: Reinstated from paternity list
Neshek was reinstated from the paternity list Friday.
It was a brief two days away for Neshek, but he'll be back in the bullpen as the Phillies open a weekend series against the Braves. The veteran right-hander is off to a great start this season, allowing no runs over six appearances, so he should be in line for high-leverage opportunities going forward. Ben Lively was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
