Neshek (2-2) was charged with a blown save and a loss after allowing three runs on three hits while recording just two outs Saturday against the Mets. He struck out one.

It was a rare blowup for Neshek, who hadn't allowed a run since May 14 heading into Saturday's contest. The runs snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak for the veteran reliever, who now owns an impressive 1.39 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB through 32.1 innings this season.