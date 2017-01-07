Beato signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline reports.

The 30-year-old right-hander made 65 relief appearances at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' organization last season, notching a 2.65 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 62 strikeouts. While those are strong numbers, the fact that he's heading to the Phillies on a minor league deal suggests that it'll take some bullpen attrition at the major league level for him to be added to the 40-man roster.