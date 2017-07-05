Suarez was promoted to High-A Clearwater on Tuesday.

Suarez was 6-2 with a 1.59 ERA and a 90:24 K:BB in 85 innings at Low-A Lakewood this season. The 21-year-old has seen his fastball velocity increase into the low-90s this season which has helped propel an increase in his strikeout rate. His first start for Clearwater should come later this week.

