The Phillies have invited Hoskins to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins is expected to open the season at Triple-A, but will get a chance to make an impression in camp this spring. He hit .281 with 38 home runs and a .943 OPS in 135 games at Double-A Reading last season. He could get a look in the majors later this year if Tommy Joseph fails to build on his solid debut from last season.