Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Raking at Triple-A
Hoskins is hitting .375/.464/.625 with one home run, three doubles and a 5:3 K:BB in 28 plate appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The freshly turned 24-year-old has made plenty of hard contact in his first week in the International League. The one ball he hit out was a pitcher's pitch, down and away, that Hoskins bent over and reached out for and was still able to loft out to dead center field. He is expected to spend most of the year at Triple-A, but if he continues to rake and the Phillies have an opening at first base this summer, he could be up sooner than anticipated.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Reassigned to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Making good impression•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Invited to spring training•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits 30-homer mark at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits 25th home run at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Impressive stretch at Double-A•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...