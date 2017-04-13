Hoskins is hitting .375/.464/.625 with one home run, three doubles and a 5:3 K:BB in 28 plate appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The freshly turned 24-year-old has made plenty of hard contact in his first week in the International League. The one ball he hit out was a pitcher's pitch, down and away, that Hoskins bent over and reached out for and was still able to loft out to dead center field. He is expected to spend most of the year at Triple-A, but if he continues to rake and the Phillies have an opening at first base this summer, he could be up sooner than anticipated.