Hoskins was selected to play for the United States in the Futures Game on July 9, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins is hitting .304/.401/.601 with 18 home runs in 273 at-bats for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. He's ready for a shot in the majors, but Tommy Joseph is doing a fine job at first base for the Phillies, leaving Hoskins with no spot to play. The Phillies will likely have to remedy their first base situation in the offseason by trading one of the two sluggers.