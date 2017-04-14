Pinto tossed seven scoreless innings Thursday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but did not factor in the decision. He allowed six hits while walking one and striking out five.

Pinto has allowed just one earned run through his first two starts this season. He's coming off a bit of a down year at Double-A Reading, where he saw his strikeout rate erode and his command regress from his time in the low minors. There had been talk that he could be shifted to the bullpen this year, but he's been left in a starting role for now. Given his solid start to the season, he might receive consideration from the Phillies' front office to take Clay Buchholz's spot in the starting rotation.