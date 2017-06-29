Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Picks up win in three innings of relief
Pinto pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while recording zero strikeouts against the Mariners to pick up his first career win Wednesday.
Since transitioning to a relief role with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late May, Pinto has made three appearances out of the big-league bullpen. Despite his effectiveness in this one, the former starter hasn't averaged higher than 6.0 K/9 since he pitched with Low-A Lakewood in 2015, so he is unlikely to develop into a useful fantasy reliever.
More News
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Recalled by Phillies•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Recalled from minors•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Converted to reliever•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Off to nice start at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....