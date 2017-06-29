Pinto pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while recording zero strikeouts against the Mariners to pick up his first career win Wednesday.

Since transitioning to a relief role with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late May, Pinto has made three appearances out of the big-league bullpen. Despite his effectiveness in this one, the former starter hasn't averaged higher than 6.0 K/9 since he pitched with Low-A Lakewood in 2015, so he is unlikely to develop into a useful fantasy reliever.