Pinto was recalled by the Phillies on Monday.

Pinto had a tough major-league debut in a relief appearance with the Phillies earlier this season, allowing four earned runs on six hits over two innings. Nonetheless, he'll get another shot to prove his worth as he replaces the struggling Edubray Ramos in the bullpen. Only 23 years old, Pinto has a 4.39 ERA over 15 appearances (eight starts) at Triple-A this year and will likely see limited usage in the early going.