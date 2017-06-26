Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Recalled by Phillies
Pinto was recalled by the Phillies on Monday.
Pinto had a tough major-league debut in a relief appearance with the Phillies earlier this season, allowing four earned runs on six hits over two innings. Nonetheless, he'll get another shot to prove his worth as he replaces the struggling Edubray Ramos in the bullpen. Only 23 years old, Pinto has a 4.39 ERA over 15 appearances (eight starts) at Triple-A this year and will likely see limited usage in the early going.
More News
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Recalled from minors•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Converted to reliever•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Off to nice start at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Ricardo Pinto: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...