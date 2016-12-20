Shaffer was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia just last week, but with the arrival of Clay Buchholz on Tuesday, the Phillies needed room on the 40-man roster. Shaffer doesn't have the highest batting average in the world, but his power and high propensity to walk are his real calling card, which could intrigue some teams looking for a cheap first baseman with major league experience.