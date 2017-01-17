Quinn will likely open the 2017 season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies signed Michael Saunders on Monday to a one-year deal with an option. He will see the majority of the playing time in right field leaving Quinn without a regular role. Quinn has yet to see any time at Triple-A, so the move buys him some more development time. He is likely to get another opportunity in the majors later this season.

