Phillies' Roman Quinn: Not yet ready for game action
Quinn is rehabbing his elbow injury at the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Quinn has been sidelined since May 28 with a ligament injury to his non-throwing elbow. He is not yet ready for game action, but is expected to start playing in games at some point this month. He's a candidate to join the Phillies later this year if, as expected, the club trades one or both of their veteran outfielders.
