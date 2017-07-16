Play

Quinn is rehabbing his elbow injury at the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn has been sidelined since May 28 with a ligament injury to his non-throwing elbow. He is not yet ready for game action, but is expected to start playing in games at some point this month. He's a candidate to join the Phillies later this year if, as expected, the club trades one or both of their veteran outfielders.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast