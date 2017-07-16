Quinn is rehabbing his elbow injury at the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Quinn has been sidelined since May 28 with a ligament injury to his non-throwing elbow. He is not yet ready for game action, but is expected to start playing in games at some point this month. He's a candidate to join the Phillies later this year if, as expected, the club trades one or both of their veteran outfielders.