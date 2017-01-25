Hanigan signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The Phillies catching depth was already pretty crowded, and now Hanigan is added to the mix. He will compete with Bryan Holaday in spring training for the backup spot behind Cameron Rupp. This all but ensures that prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will open the year at Triple-A.

