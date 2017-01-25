Phillies' Ryan Hanigan: Inks minor league deal with Phillies
Hanigan signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
The Phillies catching depth was already pretty crowded, and now Hanigan is added to the mix. He will compete with Bryan Holaday in spring training for the backup spot behind Cameron Rupp. This all but ensures that prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro will open the year at Triple-A.
More News
-
Ryan Hanigan: Has option declined for 2017•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Hanigan: Activated from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Hanigan: Will join Red Sox in Oakland•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Hanigan: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Hanigan: Likely to rejoin team in September•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Hanigan: Lands on disabled list•