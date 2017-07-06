Kingery has been taking ground balls at third base before games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Joe Jordan, the Phillies director of player development, said the team is not looking to move Kingery off of second base, but they want to create some flexibility in case a need arises at third base in the future. The Phillies have a potential building block at third base already in Maikel Franco, but if the team decides he doesn't fit into their long-term plans, he could be moved in a trade, creating a spot for Kingery.