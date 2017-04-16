Phillies' Scott Kingery: Hits fourth homer Saturday
Kingery went 1-for-2 with a home run, two stolen bases and and three walks for Double-A Reading on Saturday.
Kingery has gotten off to a hot start in his return to Reading, where he struggled after a promotion from High-A Clearwater last season. He has homered in four of his last five games and is hitting .313/.439/.781 in 32 at-bats. The Phillies have a wealth of depth at second base with Cesar Hernandez performing well in the majors and Jesmuel Valentin doing the same at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
