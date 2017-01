The Phillies invited Kingery to spring training, Oliver Macklin of MLB.com reports.

Kingery, a 2015 second-round pick out of college, struggled after a promotion to Double-A Reading last season, hitting just .250/.273/.333 with two homers in 156 at-bats. He is ticketed for a return to Reading this year, but could push for a promotion to Triple-A by midseason if he gets off to a hot start.