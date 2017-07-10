Kingery does not expect reach the majors this season, Matt Breen of Philly.com reports.

His reasoning is sound. The Phillies would have to add him to the 40-man roster if they promoted him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and Kingery does not need to be protected from December's Rule 5 draft, so they would unnecessarily be sacrificing a spot in a year where they are not contending. While he is the presumed second baseman of the future, Kingery has also been seeing work at third base recently.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast