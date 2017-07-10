Phillies' Scott Kingery: Not expecting promotion
Kingery does not expect reach the majors this season, Matt Breen of Philly.com reports.
His reasoning is sound. The Phillies would have to add him to the 40-man roster if they promoted him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and Kingery does not need to be protected from December's Rule 5 draft, so they would unnecessarily be sacrificing a spot in a year where they are not contending. While he is the presumed second baseman of the future, Kingery has also been seeing work at third base recently.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Getting some work at third base•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Will play in Futures Game•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Staying in minors•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Promotion to Triple-A not imminent•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Homers twice Friday at Double-A•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...