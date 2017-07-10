Kingery does not expect reach the majors this season, Matt Breen of Philly.com reports.

His reasoning is sound. The Phillies would have to add him to the 40-man roster if they promoted him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and Kingery does not need to be protected from December's Rule 5 draft, so they would unnecessarily be sacrificing a spot in a year where they are not contending. While he is the presumed second baseman of the future, Kingery has also been seeing work at third base recently.