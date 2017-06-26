Kingery was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Kingery put up some impressive numbers at Double-A Reading this season, slashing .313/.379/.608 with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 278 at-bats. Kingery does not need to be added to the Phillies' 40-man roster until after the 2018 season which makes it highly unlikely he will make it to the majors this season, even if he keeps producing at Lehigh Valley.

