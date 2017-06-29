Kingery was selected to play for the United States in the Futures Game on July 9, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kingery was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier this week and is off to a nice start with his new club, hitting .308 with a 1.036 OPS and two home runs in his first 13 at-bats. The 2015 second-round pick has improved his prospect stock this season after he slashed .313/.379/.608 with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases at Double-A Reading before his recent promotion.