Phillies' Scott Kingery: Will play in Futures Game
Kingery was selected to play for the United States in the Futures Game on July 9, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kingery was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier this week and is off to a nice start with his new club, hitting .308 with a 1.036 OPS and two home runs in his first 13 at-bats. The 2015 second-round pick has improved his prospect stock this season after he slashed .313/.379/.608 with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases at Double-A Reading before his recent promotion.
