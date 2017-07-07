Dominguez (shoulder) is likely to be back on the mound for High-A Clearwater before the end of July, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.

He was shut down in mid-May with shoulder soreness. An MRI came back clean, but the Phillies were still understandably cautious with one of their top pitching prospects. Dominguez was establishing himself as one of this year's breakout pitching prospects prior to his shoulder woes, posting a 2.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB in 35.2 innings. He has as much upside as any pitching prospect in the system not named Sixto Sanchez, but he is still a couple years away from the big leagues and this shoulder issue adds an extra element of risk to the profile.