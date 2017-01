Gonzalez was designated for assignment Thursday.

Gonzalez spent a considerable amount of time with the major league club last season, although his 5.60 ERA and 1.0 HR/9 go to show he wasn't up for the task. This led the Phillies to DFA him when they needed a spot on the 40-man roster for Michael Saunders, which will likely relegate the young reliever to an organizational depth role for the time being.