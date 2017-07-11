Phillies' Sixto Sanchez: Continues to dominate at Low-A
Sanchez, 18, has a 3.04 ERA and 50:5 K:BB through 50.1 innings for Low-A Lakewood.
Sanchez missed about a month with a minor neck ailment, but has made a successful return to the mound. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his five starts since returning from the Disabled List. Opposing batters are hitting just .205 overall this season against Sanchez, who pounds the strike zone while still showing swing-and-miss ability. He could be one of the biggest risers in the prospect rankings.
