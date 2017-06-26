Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Joseph's absence is a rare occurence, as the first baseman has started every game this month and missed only four games all season. However, in light of his 1-for-9 slump over the past three games, Monday's matinee appears to be an ideal time for a mental break. Brock Stassi will fill the void at first base.