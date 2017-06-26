Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Gets rare day off Monday
Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Joseph's absence is a rare occurence, as the first baseman has started every game this month and missed only four games all season. However, in light of his 1-for-9 slump over the past three games, Monday's matinee appears to be an ideal time for a mental break. Brock Stassi will fill the void at first base.
More News
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Plates three runs in win over Cards•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Launches ninth homer Saturday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Smashes eighth bomb of season Saturday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Plates both runs in 2-1 win over Rockies•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Belts sixth homer Thursday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...