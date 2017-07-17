Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Joseph had five strikeouts and just one hit during the Phillies' weekend series in Milwaukee, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Brock Stassi will man first base in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast