Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits bench Monday
Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
Joseph had five strikeouts and just one hit during the Phillies' weekend series in Milwaukee, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Brock Stassi will man first base in his place.
