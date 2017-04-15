Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits first home run
Joseph went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Friday.
The homer, Joseph's first of the season, came off a 95 mph fastball from Stephen Strasburg. The young slugger is off to a slow start with just four hits and 10 strikeouts in his first nine games. He has some time to get things going, but could be pushed for his job this summer if Rhys Hoskins keeps hitting at Triple-A and Joseph has not found his rhythm in the majors.
