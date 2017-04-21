Joseph went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run during Thursday's win over the Mets.

It was just the second multi-hit game of the campaign for Joseph, and he now sports an underwhelming .208/.250/.313 slash line. He's primarily batted sixth this season and hit 21 home runs through just 347 plate appearances as a rookie last year, so there is power and RBI potential. However, expecting a significant improvement in the batting average column is likely ill-advised.