Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Reaches base three times against Mets
Joseph went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run during Thursday's win over the Mets.
It was just the second multi-hit game of the campaign for Joseph, and he now sports an underwhelming .208/.250/.313 slash line. He's primarily batted sixth this season and hit 21 home runs through just 347 plate appearances as a rookie last year, so there is power and RBI potential. However, expecting a significant improvement in the batting average column is likely ill-advised.
