Joseph is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Joseph has yet to find his groove at the plate, posting just two multi-hit games in his first 16 appearances. He'll be replaced by Brock Stassi on Sunday, but should be back on the lineup card for Tuesday's matchup with the Marlins.

