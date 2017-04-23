Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Sits out Sunday
Joseph is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Joseph has yet to find his groove at the plate, posting just two multi-hit games in his first 16 appearances. He'll be replaced by Brock Stassi on Sunday, but should be back on the lineup card for Tuesday's matchup with the Marlins.
