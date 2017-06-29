Joseph went 1-for-4 with a home run and walk in Wednesday's 5-4 win in Seattle.

After working a full count, Joseph turned on a 98-mph fastball from Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, clubbing a game-tying home run over the left field fence. The Phillies eventually won on an Andrew Knapp RBI single later in the inning. Joseph offers good power numbers - he has 13 home runs and 12 doubles - but he's lacking in the other categories. He has just 38 RBI and is hitting .250 for the season. Until he improves on his 25 percent K rate, Joseph will be a single-category fantasy asset, especially at first base.