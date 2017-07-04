Phillies' Ty Kelly: Batting leadoff Tuesday
Kelly is starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Pirates, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.
With normal leadoff man Odubel Herrera in a 1-for-16 slump over his last five contests, manager Pete Mackanin will turn to Kelly to provide a spark atop the order. The 28-year-old owns an unimpressive .200/.246/.364 triple slash through 35 games (63 plate appearances) this season, so he likely won't carry much fantasy value even with a favorable spot in the lineup.
