Kelly went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win in Seattle.

Kelly got the Phillies on the board with a two-run homer off Felix Hernandez in the third inning. The long ball was his first of the season, and just the second of his career. Kelly will continue to be a light-hitting utility man that gets sporadic playing time, so don't expect too many days like this.