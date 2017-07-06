Kelly is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Kelly will sit for the second consecutive game, although the 28-year-old did serve as a pinch hitter during Wednesday's affair, striking out in his lone at-bat. For Thursday's contest, Andres Blanco draws the start at second base while batting eighth in the order.

