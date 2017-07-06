Phillies' Ty Kelly: Day off Thursday
Kelly is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Kelly will sit for the second consecutive game, although the 28-year-old did serve as a pinch hitter during Wednesday's affair, striking out in his lone at-bat. For Thursday's contest, Andres Blanco draws the start at second base while batting eighth in the order.
