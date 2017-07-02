Phillies' Ty Kelly: Earns fifth straight start
Kelly will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets.
The Phillies have a void at the keystone with Howie Kendrick (hamstring) recently joining Cesar Hernandez (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list, so it looks like Kelly will assume primary duties at the position for the time being. The 28-year-old is batting an unremarkable .208/.241/.377 on the season, so he won't carry much appeal outside of NL-only formats despite the spike in starts.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...