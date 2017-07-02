Kelly will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Phillies have a void at the keystone with Howie Kendrick (hamstring) recently joining Cesar Hernandez (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list, so it looks like Kelly will assume primary duties at the position for the time being. The 28-year-old is batting an unremarkable .208/.241/.377 on the season, so he won't carry much appeal outside of NL-only formats despite the spike in starts.