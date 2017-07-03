Kelly is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

Kelly takes a seat following a string of five consecutive starts at second base, opening up the position for Andres Blanco for the night. It's still expected that Kelly will see the bulk of the at-bats at the keystone until Howie Kendrick (hamstring) returns from the 10-day disabled list, but there's not much fantasy upside to be mined here. Kelly has hit .221/.303/.354 over 134 career plate appearances.