Phillies' Ty Kelly: Poor offensive showing in limited playing time
Kelly is hitting .190 with six doubles and 11 strikeouts this season.
Philadelphia's utility man hasn't been of much use with the bat this season as he struggles to get his average above the Mendoza Line. His versatility on defense makes him viable to play almost anywhere on the field, but the lack of offensive production has been what's kept him from seeing his number called on more consistent occasions.
