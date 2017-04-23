Phillies' Ty Kelly: Promotion coming Tuesday
Kelly will be added to the Phillies' 25-man roster on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies have been playing with a four-man bench since Howie Kendrick went on the disabled list. Kelly, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Saturday, will give the Phillies some additional infield depth.
