Kelly will be added to the Phillies' 25-man roster on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies have been playing with a four-man bench since Howie Kendrick went on the disabled list. Kelly, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Saturday, will give the Phillies some additional infield depth.

