Phillies' Ty Kelly: Takes seat Wednesday
Kelly is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
Kelly is still expected to serve as the primary second baseman while Howie Kendrick (hamstring) is sidelined, although the 28-year-old has just three hits to his name in the past 14 games. As a result, he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games, allowing Andres Blanco to log a start at the keystone.
