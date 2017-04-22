Phillies' Ty Kelly: Traded to Phillies
Kelly was traded to the Phillies for cash considerations Saturday.
It's been a whirlwind month for Kelly, the utility man was DFA'd by the Mets and claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays, only to be DFA'd after just two minor league games. Kelly hit .241 in 39 games for the Mets last season, but spent a bulk of his season at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he dominated to the tune of a .328/.409/.435 slash line. He'll likely serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but could be in line for a call-up in the event of an injury.
