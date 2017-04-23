Arano (elbow) has been throwing at the Phillies' complex in Clearwater, Fla., Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

GM Matt Klentak said Arano has experienced a few setbacks in his recovery from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, but seems to be making progress now. He will likely head to Double-A Reading when healthy.

