Vargas signed a $525,000 deal with the Phillies on Sunday.
A 6-foot-1, 180-pound righty, Vargas is one of the top pitching prospects in this year's July 2 signing class, which is admittedly light on high-end arms. The Columbian boasts a four-pitch mix, headlined by a low-90s fastball. His curveball is his second best pitch, and could be an above average offering in time. He has a good delivery and is very projectable, given his ideal frame. Vargas could be a No. 3 or No. 4 starter in time, but he is at least six years away from sniffing the big leagues, so dynasty league owners can take a wait-and-see approach.
