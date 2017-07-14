Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Could return for start Tuesday

Velasquez (elbow) could make his return to the majors Tuesday against Miami, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Velasquez was struggling in the first half even before the elbow injury knocked him out, as he owns a 5.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 10 starts. While he has been nasty as usual, with 53 strikeouts in just 50 innings, Velasquez has been hammered for 11 home runs already. His velocity (94.1 mph on average) is fantastic, but he'll have to improve his command to reach the next level.