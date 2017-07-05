Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Future role uncertain
Velasquez (elbow) said the Phillies haven't told him if he will return as a starter or a reliever when he is ready to come off the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "As we speak right now, I don't know where I stand," Velasquez said. "There's been some talk. But, as of right now, I'll probably continue my starting career."
GM Matt Klentak has previously indicated the Phillies prefer to develop Velasquez as a starter, but the team could consider putting him in the pen for the rest of this season to manage his innings. The young righty is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday for Double-A Reading and then he'll make one more rehab start before coming off the disabled list. The Phillies don't have an obvious candidate for a demotion in their rotation, but a trade of Jeremy Hellickson could open up a spot for Velasquez if he remains in a starting role.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will need two more rehab starts•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rehab start scheduled for Saturday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Set for bullpen session next week•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: MRI reveals minor flexor strain•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will have MRI on Thursday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...