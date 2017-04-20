Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Late homer takes shine off Wednesday's start
Velasquez gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out just two in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
He left in line to take the loss (which would have been his third straight), but Velasquez actually pitched pretty decently here, holding the Mets scoreless through five innings before Jay Bruce slugged a three-run bomb off him in the sixth. That said, it's hard to ignore that 7.20 ERA and 1.67 WHIP next to his name, and the lack of whiffs Wednesday is a bit distressing. He'll aim for better results next Tuesday against the Marlins.
