Phillies' Vince Velasquez: On track for DL return after All-Star break
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said Velasquez (elbow) should come off the disabled list sometime during the Phillies' road trip from July 14 to 19, Jake Lourim and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.
Velasquez is scheduled to make his next rehab start Thursday for High-A Clearwater, which would put him on track to be activated on July 18. The young righty was 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and a 53:21 K:BB in 50 innings before hitting the disabled list in late-May. He is expected to rejoin the Phillies' rotation when he comes off the disabled list.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will remain in starting role•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Future role uncertain•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will need two more rehab starts•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rehab start scheduled for Saturday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Will throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Set for bullpen session next week•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...