Phillies' Vince Velasquez: On track to return from DL shortly after All-Star break

GM Matt Klentak said Velasquez (elbow) should come off the disabled list sometime during the Phillies' road trip from July 14 to 19, Jake Lourim and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.

Velasquez is scheduled to make his next rehab start Thursday for High-A Clearwater which would put him on track to be activated on July 18. The young righty was 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and a 53:21 K:BB in 50 innings before hitting the disabled list in late-May. He is expected to rejoin the Phillies' rotation when he comes off the disabled list.