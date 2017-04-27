Velasquez (1-2) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander threw 19 first-pitch strikes, and 68 of 97 pitches for strikes in total, as Velasquez put together his longest outing of the season so far and his second consecutive quality start. He'll face a tough test in his next trip to the mound, however, on the road against the Cubs on Monday.