Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Quality start in Tuesday's return

Velasquez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins. He struck out four.

It was a solid return from the DL for the right-hander, who hadn't pitched for the Phillies since late May and hadn't produced a quality start since late April, but he was held to only 79 pitches (51 strikes) due to the long layoff and wasn't rewarded with a victory. Expect Velasquez to be ready for a full workload in his next start Monday at home against the Astros.

