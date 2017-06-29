Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Rehab start scheduled for Saturday
Velasquez (elbow) will make a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Velasquez apparently made it through his bullpen session earlier this week without issue. He is going to need at least a couple rehab starts in the minors to build up his pitch count, so he likely won't come off the disabled list until after the All-Star break.
