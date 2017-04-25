Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Start shifted to Wednesday
Velasquez is now scheduled to start Wednesday against the Marlins following Tuesday's postponement, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Velasquez will now make his scheduled start a day late, while Nick Pivetta's spot start for Aaron Nola will likely be pushed to the weekend. The 24-year-old has flashed his high strikeout potential early this season -- striking out 19 batters in 15 innings -- but not much else has gone right, as evidenced by his 7.02 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.
