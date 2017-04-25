Velasquez is now scheduled to start Wednesday against the Marlins following Tuesday's postponement, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Velasquez will now make his scheduled start a day late, while Nick Pivetta's spot start for Aaron Nola will likely be pushed to the weekend. The 24-year-old has flashed his high strikeout potential early this season -- striking out 19 batters in 15 innings -- but not much else has gone right, as evidenced by his 7.02 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.