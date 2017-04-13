Velasquez (0-2) gave up five runs on five hits, four walks and hit a batter over five innings in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. He struck out seven.

The loss completed a three-game sweep for the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. It's nice to see the young righty making hitters miss -- 17 strikeouts in his first two starts -- but he's only pitched nine total innings, giving up nine runs, 10 hits and seven walks in that time. Unfortunately for hopeful fantasy owners, we're just seeing more of the same from Velasquez: lots of strikeouts with too many walks and homers. He'll see better days than this when he draws better matchups, but Velasquez is scheduled to enjoy a couple extra days of rest before starting again next Wednesday on the road against these same Mets.